Mike Pence tells anti-abortion rally it is 'historic' time for the cause

Pro Life supporters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Pro Life supporters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday (Jan 27) told an annual anti-abortion rally in Washington that it was a "historic moment" for the movement.

"Life is winning again in America," said Pence, the first vice president to speak at the March for Life gathering.

"That is evident in the election of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America."

"We've come to a historic moment in the cause of life, and we must meet this moment with respect and compassion for every American," he said to a crowd of thousands gathered on the National Mall.

Pence, a former governor of Indiana, is a staunch conservative defender of traditional family values with strong anti-abortion views.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping