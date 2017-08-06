Mike Pence denounces suggestion he is eyeing 2020 US presidential bid

Vice President Mike Pence looks at President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 31, 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence looks at President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 31, 2017.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
24 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States Vice-President Mike Pence on Sunday (Aug 6) denounced as false a New York Times article suggesting he is eyeing a 2020 run for president, calling it "disgraceful and offensive."

"The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration," Pence said in a statement.

The New York Times story said some Republicans were moving to form a "shadow campaign" for 2020 as though President Donald Trump were not involved. It said multiple advisers to Pence "have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr Trump did not."

(This story is developing.)

