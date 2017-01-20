Michelle Obama tweets poignant photo in final message

WASHINGTON - Michelle Obama tweeted a poignant photo of herself and US President Barack Obama on Thursday (Jan 19) in a touching final message as First Lady.

Addressing 6.5 million followers on Twitter, she thanked supporters for the “honour of a lifetime”.

Mrs Obama shared a picture of herself and Mr Obama enjoying the views from the White House’s Truman balcony.

She wrote: “Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The tweet comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States on Jan 20.

Prior to posting the photo of her and the president, Michelle Obama tweeted a 30-second video of herself taking one last stroll through the White House with the first pooches, Bo and Sunny.

"Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House," reads the tweet.

The 30-second video shows the trio take in grand rooms in the house before the Obama family move to nearby Kalorama where their youngest daughter Sasha will finish high school .