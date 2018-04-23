Michael Bloomberg to write $5.9m cheque for Paris climate pact

UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks at the 2018 World Bank Group IMF Spring Meetings at IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, on April 19, 2018.
UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks at the 2018 World Bank Group IMF Spring Meetings at IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, on April 19, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
49 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday (April 22) he will write a US$4.5 million (S$5.9 million) cheque for this year's US financial commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of the agreement, making the country the only one opposed to the pact.

Bloomberg, in a CBS interview, did not commit to provide funds beyond this year and said he hopes by next year Trump will have changed his mind.

Trump staunchly opposes the agreement and his administration has rolled back a number of environmental regulations.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Upturn in Thai property market set to push up sales of new condominium
Related news and commentaries on Asean