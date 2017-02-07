Meteor streaking past American midwestern skies captured on numerous cameras

A giant green fireball that hurled past America's midwestern sky surprised residents early Monday morning, with police and security cameras capturing the rare, remarkable sight.

It turned out to be a meteor. The American Meteor Society said it received at least 185 reports of the sighting, which happened around 1.30am (3.30pm Singapore time).

It was seen primarily in Illinois and Wisconsin, but was also reported to have been sighted in Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New York and Ontario in Canada.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Based on the reports, the society said the meteor could have travelled from the southwest to the northwest of the mid-west region, and may have ended in Lake Michigan.

Witnesses and government agencies posted videos capturing the event on social media.