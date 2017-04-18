Melania Trump nudges President to put hand over heart during national anthem

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Social media were buzzing on Monday (April 17) with the lighter side of President Donald Trump's first Easter egg roll, where First Lady Melania Trump nudged him to national anthem form.

Trump, the first lady and son Barron appeared at the White House Truman Balcony to welcome guests at the traditional holiday event.

As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady touched him, apparently to remind him to put his hand over his heart, which she and Barron did first.

The president was the last to adopt the patriotic posture.

Melania appears to subtly nudge Trump during national anthem, reminding him to lift his hand https://t.co/NZoaj1H2zN https://t.co/BJN3bdGh1W — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017

The US Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag, either during the pledge of allegiance or the national anthem, to put their right hand over their hearts.

The Star Spangled Banner, written as a poem by Francis Scott Key and set to a British song by John Stafford Smith, celebrates America's defeat of British ships in Baltimore harbor in the War of 1812.

The Easter egg roll at the White House was started in 1878 when Rutherford Hayes was president.

The day-long, family-oriented event features many activities including an actual roll in which kids race against each other, pushing coloured eggs along the ground with a wooden spoon.