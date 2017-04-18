Melania Trump nudges President to put hand over heart during national anthem

US President Donald Trump (right), US first lady Melania Trump and the their son Barron stand during the National Anthem at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll, on April 17, 2017.
US President Donald Trump (right), US first lady Melania Trump and the their son Barron stand during the National Anthem at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll, on April 17, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
5 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Social media were buzzing on Monday (April 17) with the lighter side of President Donald Trump's first Easter egg roll, where First Lady Melania Trump nudged him to national anthem form.

Trump, the first lady and son Barron appeared at the White House Truman Balcony to welcome guests at the traditional holiday event.

As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady touched him, apparently to remind him to put his hand over his heart, which she and Barron did first.

The president was the last to adopt the patriotic posture.

The US Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag, either during the pledge of allegiance or the national anthem, to put their right hand over their hearts.

The Star Spangled Banner, written as a poem by Francis Scott Key and set to a British song by John Stafford Smith, celebrates America's defeat of British ships in Baltimore harbor in the War of 1812.

The Easter egg roll at the White House was started in 1878 when Rutherford Hayes was president.

The day-long, family-oriented event features many activities including an actual roll in which kids race against each other, pushing coloured eggs along the ground with a wooden spoon.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping