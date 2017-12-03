Manhunt for driver who mowed down four people in New York City

NEW YORK - Police are hunting for a man who hit at least four people after he drove down a street in New York City, killing one and critically injuring three, reported Associated Press.

Terrorism is not suspected, AP cited a New York Police Department detective as saying, although the driver targeted the victims in Queens and fled after driving into them at about 4.45am on Sunday (5.45pm Singapore time).

The injured were taken to a hospital. Police are investigating, but said the man crashed into the people after a dispute, reported AP.