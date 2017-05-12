Man captures 1.8m python in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA (REUTERS) - A man participating in a python eradication project in South Florida has caught a monstrous 16-foot (1.8m) python.

Dustry "The Wildman" Crum works as an orchid grower by day, but in his spare time, he hunts pythons and it is paying off.

He is part of a python eradication project, directed by rhe South Florida Water Management District, aimed at ridding the Everglades of this invasive - and evasive - species.

There are an estimated tens of thousands of pythons living in the Florida everglades and while they may never be totally eradicated, Crum says he will be doing his part to keep numbers down and make a little money in the process.