Man bites roommate's ear off over Trump fear

PITTSBURGH (REUTERS) - Marco Ortiz has quite a story to tell.

He says his roommate bit off part of his ear and twisted his finger after the two argued about President Donald Trump inside their Pittsburgh apartment.

Ortiz says tensions escalated because his roommate feared Trump would try to send him back to Mexico.

Ortiz said: "Anytime he's drinking, he's going crazy. All he would say is 'if Donald Trump gonna take me out I gotta kill so many people, then somebody kill me and I am happy."

Ortiz ran to a nearby gas station for help.

Police recovered his ear in the apartment. He was taken to a hospital where doctors stitched it back on. Ortiz describes the moment he was attacked.

He added: "When he bite it, I see it, I see a little piece on the floor, and then bleeding, you see my pants."

Police say they are searching for the roommate.