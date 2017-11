NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A magnitude 4.4 quake struck Delaware on Thursday (Nov 30), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, rare in the US north-east, was previously reported at magnitude 5.1.

It was centred 4.8km from Little Creek, Delaware, and was felt in Philadelphia in the neighbouring state of Pennsylvania, some 91km from the epicentre.

(This story is developing)