LGBT protesters stage dance party outside US VP-elect Mike Pence's house

WASHINGTON - LGBT activists upset over Mike Pence becoming US vice-president staged a dance party protest outside his house.

Hundreds of people dressed in rainbow colours and waving glow sticks danced to Beyonce, Whitney Houston and The Bee Gees, said a BBC report.

They took to the streets at Mr Pence's temporary home near Washington DC.

He will be sworn in as US vice-president on Friday (Jan 20).

While they may have been protesting, the mood on Wednesday night was celebratory, with dancers of all ages dressed in tutus, gold jumpsuits and wearing face paint.

Mr Pence's previous record on LGBT issues means that many within that community aren't happy about him becoming the second most powerful man in the US, the BBC said.

He is against same-sex marriage and was opposed to giving legal rights to LGBT students in Indiana who wanted to use the bathroom of the gender with which they most identified.

In the past, he's also supported gay conversion therapy and as governor of Indiana, signed the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act despite fears it could lead to the discrimination of LGBT people.

With loud music blasting out of speakers, hundreds tried to get to the new vice-president's front lawn in the suburban Chevy Chase area, north-west of Washington.

But security staff directed them to stay on the streets, said the BBC.

US media outlets report that Mr Pence had actually left his home around 30 minutes before the dancers arrived.

Firas Nasr, founder of the advocacy group Werk for Peace, was the main organiser of the Queer Dance Party.

"Mike Pence... has passed quite horrific anti-LGBT laws," he said. "He has also taken staunch stances against the LGBT community and we are not OK with that.

"Dance has historically been a really powerful symbol for the LGBT community... It allows us to tap into our bodies and use our bodies, use movement to promote a movement for peace, love, and self-acceptance."