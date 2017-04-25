Lawyer for United passenger gets another airline case

NEW YORK • The lawyer representing the man who was recorded on video being dragged off a United Airlines flight is now representing a woman involved in another incident on board a plane - this one aboard an American Airlines flight.

In an appearance on the Today Show yesterday, lawyer Thomas Demetrio said he was contacted by the woman - who was recorded on video crying after an incident last Friday involving an American Airlines flight attendant.

The woman, who has not been identified, was boarding a flight at San Francisco International Airport when passengers allege a flight attendant "violently" took a stroller from her, almost striking her baby.

The flight attendant was then confronted by another passenger in a heated exchange that was filmed by others on the flight.

The flight attendant has since been taken off duty by the airline.

Officials at American Airlines have apologised, saying that the alleged confrontation does not reflect the company's values.

In the Today Show interview, Mr Demetrio called the American Airlines incident a "microcosm" of the lack of respect that travellers receive from the airlines on which they fly.

He said the recent video, combined with the one of his client, Dr David Dao, being dragged off a United Airlines flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport earlier this month, shows "why we need more fairness and dignity".

Asked whether a face-to-face apology from United Airlines chief Oscar Munoz to Dr Dao would be helpful, Mr Demetrio said such a gesture would "probably not go very far".

Mr Demetrio is expected to file a lawsuit on behalf of Dr Dao, a doctor from Kentucky, who he said suffered a concussion and broken nose, and also lost two teeth in the incident.

It is not clear whether the American Airlines passenger also plans to sue the airline.

WASHINGTON POST