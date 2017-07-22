Kushner's name 'used to woo Chinese investors'

WASHINGTON • Firms linked to Kushner Companies are using Mr Jared Kushner's position in the White House to woo Chinese property investors, reported CNN.

The news outlet said online promotions by two companies that are working with Mr Kushner's family business have made references to him, in a bid to lure rich Chinese to invest in the Kushners' property development in New Jersey.

The promotions, posted on WeChat in Chinese, referred to Mr Kushner - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser - as "Mr Perfect" and "the celebrity of the family" who once served as chief executive of Kushner Companies, founded by his father.

One of the promotions, posted in May by a Florida-based company called US Immigration Fund, referred to Mr Kushner's appearance on the cover of December's Forbes Magazine, with the headline "This guy got Trump elected". CNN said the post was removed after it approached the firm for comment.

The promotions target well-heeled Chinese willing to pay at least US$500,000 (S$682,000) each in exchange for a United States visa under a US government programme called EB-5.

A webpage by Chinese immigration firm Qiaowai on WeChat said: "Even some members of Trump's family have participated in the growth of the EB-5 programme... the 'Kushner 88' panoramic New Jersey apartment project... The lead developer on the now-completed project was Kushner Companies which is linked to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner."

Queried by CNN, a Kushner Companies spokesman said: "Kushner Companies was not aware of these sites and has nothing to do with them. The company will be sending a cease and desist letter regarding the references to Jared Kushner."

Qiaowai did not respond to CNN's query.