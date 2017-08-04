Kremlin agrees with Trump that Russia-US ties 'at very dangerous low'

Published
57 min ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it fully agreed with US President Donald Trump who said in a Twitter message that Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low".

Trump's comments posted on Thursday came one day after he grudgingly signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

"We fully share this opinion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about Trump's Twitter message.

"The danger may lie in a deficit of interaction and cooperation in those matters which are vitally important for our two countries and peoples."

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice