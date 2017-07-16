JPMorgan chief blasts political gridlock in Washington

NEW YORK • JPMorgan Chase's chief executive Jamie Dimon last Friday lashed out against the political gridlock in Washington and said it was "almost an embarrassment being an American citizen travelling around the world".

During the bank's earnings conference call with analysts, Mr Dimon complained about the "stupid ****" that Americans have to deal with because of the federal government.

"(It's) hurting the average American that we don't have these right policies...we have become one of the most bureaucratic, confusing societies on the planet," he said.

Since United States President Donald Trump's election, Mr Dimon has emerged as one of Wall Street's most prominent voices in Washington. He serves on the White House business advisory council and is chairman of the powerful Business Roundtable.

Mr Dimon did not directly criticise Mr Trump, who considered appointing the Bronx native as treasury secretary.

WASHINGTON POST, REUTERS