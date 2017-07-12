Japan's flood death toll hits 25

The death toll from torrential rains and flooding that swept through Japan’s south has reached 25, the government said yesterday, as rescue teams battled through thick mud to rescue more than 100 still stranded. Further downpours were predicted to pound Kyushu after swathes of the south-western island were devastated last week by overflowing rivers – sweeping away roads, houses and schools and forcing thousands of people into makeshift shelters. But many remain stranded, with emergency services struggling to reach them amid treacherous conditions. Some 150 people were still cut off as of Monday evening in hardest-hit Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, according to local government officials. More than 50cm of rain deluged parts of Kyushu over just 12 hours last week, while rains have continued intermittently since. Japan’s weather agency yesterday has warned of continued heavy rains in Kyushu.