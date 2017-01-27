Japan to monitor impact on its firms from US-Mexico relationship

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan will continue to monitor closely how the relationship between the United States and Mexico affects Japanese companies, chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Friday (Jan 27).

The White House on Thursday floated the idea of imposing a 20 per cent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern US border, sending the peso plummeting and deepening the crisis between the two neighbours.

Japanese manufacturers including major automakers operate factories in Mexico.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer had told reporters that Trump wanted a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for construction of the wall. Spicer gave few details, but his comments resembled an existing idea, known as a border adjustment tax, that the Republican-led US House of Representatives is considering as part of a broad tax overhaul. The White House said later its proposal was in the early stages.

Asked if Trump favoured a border adjustment tax, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said such a tax would be"one way" of paying for the border wall. "It's a buffet of options," he said.

The financing of the project, which is aimed at clamping down on illegal immigration, has sparked tensions between the US and Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a visit to Washington set for next week over the rift.