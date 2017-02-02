Japan and Germany reject currency manipulation claims

WASHINGTON • Japan and Germany have rejected claims by US President Donald Trump and one of his chief economic advisers that the two countries were manipulating the value of their currencies.

Speaking in Parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that it was not accurate to say that Japan is devaluing the yen, and that he would explain Japan's monetary policy to Mr Trump if necessary.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also rejected an accusation that Germany was gaming foreign-exchange markets.

Mr Trump had said on Tuesday that China and Japan "play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies".

Dr Merkel responded to a charge from Dr Peter Navarro, the head of the White House National Trade Council, in the Financial Times that Germany's excessive trade surplus is a sign of a "grossly undervalued" currency. The euro's exchange rate was the province of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German government had long upheld the ECB's independence, Dr Merkel told reporters in Stockholm on Tuesday.

"We strive to trade on the global market with competitive products in fair trade with all others," said Dr Merkel, who is campaigning for a fourth term while presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year on a platform of free trade.

She plans to host Mr Trump at a G-20 summit in July, two months before Germany's elections.

Mr Abe will meet Mr Trump in the United States next week.

"A massive clash is starting to emerge with Trump willing to get into major geopolitical spats with China and other countries to advance his 'America First' agenda," said Mr Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Trump is trying to renegotiate everything, but I am not sure how wise it is of him to launch all these bilateral attacks simultaneously."

The sparks that have dominated the initial days of Mr Trump's presidency have set the stage for increased tension over global trade and currency regimes. Decades of economic ties are at stake. Signs that the US will favour bilateral trade agreements at the expense of multilateral deals have forced world leaders to define their own red lines, and forge new alliances.

As the trade barbs grow, so do new alliances. Dr Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last week talked by phone and spoke out in favour of closer trade ties, signalling a global pact opposed to Mr Trump's protectionist agenda.

"Trump thinks in very zero-sum terms about winners and losers, but international trade is not about win-win," Mr Leonard said.

"If he ends up precipitating a global recession and destroying a lot of jobs, he could end up with a Pyrrhic victory."

BLOOMBERG