Ivanka Trump to focus on tax reforms, skip China trip

Ms Ivanka Trump, flanked by senators Shelley Moore Capito and Tim Scott, at a news conference last month. She had joined Republican legislators to discuss the child tax credit.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Nov 2, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

WASHINGTON • Ms Ivanka Trump will not be travelling with her father, President Donald Trump, to China as she has to focus on the United States' tax reforms, it was reported yesterday.

A White House official told Breitbart News that Mr Trump had asked his daughter and several officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, to focus on pushing for comprehensive tax reforms.

Mr Trump leaves tomorrow on a trip to Asia, with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Ms Trump, however, will be in Tokyo at the invitation of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ahead of her father's arrival.

She is due to speak about women empowerment tomorrow at an annual gender equality conference, the World Assembly for Women.

