Ivanka Trump not visiting China with father Donald Trump: Report

Adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, on Oct 25.
Adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, on Oct 25.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Nov 1, 2017, 12:16 pm SGT

WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump will not be travelling with her father President Donald Trump to China as she has to focus on the US tax reforms, it was reported on Wednesday (Nov 1).

A White House official told Breitbart News that Mr Trump had asked his daughter and several officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council (NEC) Director Gary Cohn, to focus on pushing for comprehensive tax reforms.

The US president leaves on Friday on a trip to Asia, with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Ms Trump, however, will be in Tokyo on the invitation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ahead of her father's arrival in the Japanese capital.

She is due to speak about women empowerment on Friday morning  at Japan's flagship annual gender equality conference, World Assembly for Women.
