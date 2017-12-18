Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner sued over financial disclosures: Politico

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband have been sued over illegal omissions on their public financial disclosure forms, news website Politico reported.

Ms Trump and Mr Jared Kushner, a White House adviser, were accused of failing to identify the assets owned by 30 investment funds they had stakes in. They also did not declare the value of and income from two investment vehicles, according to a complaint filed in the US District Court in Washington.

The lawsuit claims that Mr Kushner cited "pre-existing confidentiality agreement" at least six times in his report for not providing more information, reported Politico.

"The [Ethics in Government Act] does not allow a reporting individual to refuse to disclose the underlying assets of an investment vehicle, on the basis that such disclosure would violate a pre-existing confidentiality agreement. Nor does the EIGA allow a reporting individual to refuse to disclose the amount of income derived from any underlying asset of an investment vehicle, on the basis that such disclosure would violate a pre-existing confidentiality agreement," stated the suit, according to Politico.

The website said a White House spokesman and the couple's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday night.

The suit was filed by Washington lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky, a healthcare finance lawyer whom Politico said sometimes files civil rights cases.

Mr Lovitky had also filed a similar suit against President Trump in March. That suit is still pending.

Politico said Mr Kushner has updated his financial disclosure form several dozen times since it was filed in March. To take on his White House job, he had to resign from 266 posts related to his investments.