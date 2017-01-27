It started with a seal pup... Now US zoos are engaged in a #CuteAnimalTweetOff

WASHINGTON - Zoos and aquariums across the United States are doing battle online for who has the cutest animals.

The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff was created after the Smithsonian's National Zoo sent out a sweet photo of a newborn seal to announce its birth.

Radio host Sarah Hill then tweeted to her favoured Virginia Aquarium that the ball was in its court to up the ante on the cuteness factor and a Twitter battle was born, said an ABC News report.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The aquarium answered with this photo.

Competition between the two was fierce and fast.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

"Yep, I instigated the hashtag," Hill told ABC News.

"The National Zoo tweeted out a picture of their adorable new seal pup, and I thought, 'Oh, we have cuter seals than that here in Virginia.'

"So I tweeted it to our aquarium, and they ran with it. Then everyone else jumped on board because, really, who could turn down a cute critter competition?"

Other zoos and aquariums across America noticed and wanted in on the adorable action, blowing up people's Twitter feeds with their most exotic, endearing animal pictures, said ABC.

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

"I am absolutely overwhelmed by the response," said Hill. "It's so wonderful to take back Twitter for something positive. I thought maybe two or three zoos and/or aquariums would respond, but wow. I'm getting Twitter notifications from zoos around the world showing off their adorable residents. Best day ever."

Our river #otters don't want to be left out of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9WfXmsEtCt — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

The animal enthusiast said she hopes the #CuteAnimalTweetOff encourages people to "support their local animal conservation, rescue and rehabilitation organisations."

"I mean, look how happy it's making people," she said.