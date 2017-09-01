Irma intensifies into Category 3 hurricane

A handout graphic shows a five-day forecast of the possible development and path of hurricane Irma.
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Hurricane Irma on Thursday (Aug 31) strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane over the eastern Atlantic and was headed towards the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane was about 1,160km west of the Cabo Verde islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmh, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC forecast models were showing it heading for the US territory of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and neighboring Haiti with possible landfall by the middle of next week.

