Iran announces 'reciprocal action' to US sanctions

TEHRAN (AFP) - Iran announced it will take "reciprocal action" against US individuals and companies after President Donald Trump's administration on Friday (Feb 3) imposed new sanctions on Tehran over its weapons procurement network.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the new move by the United States of America and as a reciprocal action, will impose legal limitations for some American individuals and companies that have had a role in the creation and support of extreme terrorist groups in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

US officials said its measures were in response to Iran's latest ballistic missile test and its support for Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen who in the past week targeted a Saudi warship.