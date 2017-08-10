Inflatable Trump chicken spotted outside White House

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - An inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair spotted outside the White House on Wednesday while President Trump is on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf course.

"I brought the chicken out here to make a statement almost like a visual, political protest to critique the Presidents behaviour. He's too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and he's playing a game of Chicken with North Korea. We're out here to make a mockery of that," said Taran Singh Brar, a Californian native and activist.

Brar, who requested a permit for his inflatable bird, hopes that the poultry will encourage others to come together to do a chicken march.

My goal is to have what's called a chicken march. Everyone's had their march. There's been a tax march, The Women's march.

The President wants a military parade so we're going to give it to him. and its going to have many of these chickens on as well as Mock Russian inflatable arms to protect him," said Brar.

The bird making its appearance just a day after President Trump said North Korea would be met with quote 'fire and fury' if it threatened the United States again.

But to Brar, it's just words.

"He's a chicken hawk and he's pretty insecure as he struts on the world stage. So the idea is to pierce through the fire hose of lies through an image. As they say a picture is worth a thousand words."