In Pictures: Trump celebrates 'Made in America' week at White House
In keeping with the “America first” theme of United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the White House will highlight US manufacturing this week with a “Made in America" showcase featuring products and crafts created in each of the 50 states.
