””

In Pictures: Trump celebrates 'Made in America' week at White House

In keeping with the “America first” theme of United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the White House will highlight US manufacturing this week with a “Made in America" showcase featuring products and crafts created in each of the 50 states.

US President Donald Trump at the launch of a "Made In America" product showcase at the White House in Washington on Monday (July 17). PHOTO: NYTIMES
US President Donald Trump at the launch of a "Made In America" product showcase at the White House in Washington on Monday (July 17). PHOTO: NYTIMES
Mr Trump showing a presidential proclamation that he just signed making Monday (July 17) "Made in America Day" and this week, "Made in America Week". With him is Vice-President Mike Pence (second from right) and various product representatives. PHOTO
Mr Trump showing a presidential proclamation that he just signed making Monday (July 17) "Made in America Day" and this week, "Made in America Week". With him is Vice-President Mike Pence (second from right) and various product representatives. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Mr Trump trying out a baseball bat at the "Made in America" product showcase as Mr Pence (red tie) looks on. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump trying out a baseball bat at the "Made in America" product showcase as Mr Pence (red tie) looks on. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump with business owners at the "Made in America" showcase. In the foreground are American-made guitars. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump with business owners at the "Made in America" showcase. In the foreground are American-made guitars. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump looking at miniature models of helicopters built by American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump looking at miniature models of helicopters built by American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Trump trying on a Stetson cowboy hat. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Mr Trump trying on a Stetson cowboy hat. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Industrial vehicles on display at the South Lawn of the White House. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Industrial vehicles on display at the South Lawn of the White House. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence looking at a front-end loader made by Caterpillar. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence looking at a front-end loader made by Caterpillar. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Mr Trump and Mr Pence checking out a US-made fire engine. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Mr Trump and Mr Pence checking out a US-made fire engine. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago