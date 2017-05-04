””

In Pictures: Star lineup at Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press reception

The best of Broadway was on show as several stars attended the 2017 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City on Wednesday (May 3). The nominees were announced on Tuesday and the awards will be given out on June 11.

Two's company as (from left) nominees Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney, David Hyde Pierce, Kate Baldwin, Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone arrive on the red carpet.
(From left) Best Actress nominees Eva Noblezada for Miss Saigon, Kate Baldwin for Hello, Dolly! and Denee Benton for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 on the red carpet.
Best Actress nominees Cynthia Nixon for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Laura Linney for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Sally Field for The Glass Menagerie.
(From left) Best Actor nominee Andrew Rannells for Falsettos, Alex Lacamoire, nominated for Best Orchestrations for Dear Evan Hansen and Best Actor nominee Josh Groban for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 looking snazzy in suits.
Danny DeVito at the event. The actor is nominated for his role in the play, Arthur Miller's The Price.
Nominees for the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 pose together during arrivals.
Nominees for the Broadway play Sweat posing for photographers.
Nominees for A Doll's House, Part 2, which was given a nod for Best Play.
