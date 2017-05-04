In Pictures: Star lineup at Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press reception
The best of Broadway was on show as several stars attended the 2017 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City on Wednesday (May 3). The nominees were announced on Tuesday and the awards will be given out on June 11.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.