In Pictures: Hillary Clinton at Trump's inauguration day

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mrs Hillary Clinton turned up at her opponent Mr Donald Trump's big day, after tweeting that she was there "to honour our democracy and its enduring values". The wife of former United States president Bill Clinton said in her tweet on Friday (Jan 20) that she "will never stop believing in our country and its future". Here is a look at Mrs Clinton at the inauguration of Mr Trump as the 45th President of the US at Capitol in Washington, DC.

Mrs Clinton arriving at Capitol with her husband.PHOTO: REUTERS
The 69-year-old arrives at the West Front of Capitol, with her husband Bill Clinton.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mrs Clinton greets the public with her husband Bill at Capitol on Friday (Jan 20).PHOTO: AFP
Mrs Clinton arrives at the inauguration of Mr Trump with her husband Bill at Capitol on Friday (Jan 20).PHOTO: AFP
The Clintons greet former US president Jimmy Carter ahead of the inauguration ceremonies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former US president George W. Bush, seated beside Mrs Clinton, waves to the crowd.PHOTO: REUTERS
The former US secretary of state speaks to Mr Bush and his wife Laura before the presidential inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
Sharing a word with Mr Bush.PHOTO: AFP
Mrs Clinton shakes hands with US vice-president Mike Pence. The pair had exchanged choice barbs during last year’s election campaign.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mrs Clinton greets First Lady Melania Trump as their husbands exchange words during the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, DC. PHOTO: REUTERS
An exuberant Mr Trump shakes hands with Mrs Clinton at the Inaugural Luncheon. President Trump praised both the Clintons for attending the inauguration: "I was very honoured, very honoured when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today."PHOTO: REUTERS
The Clintons bow their heads in prayer during the Inaugural Luncheon following the inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
