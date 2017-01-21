In Pictures: Hillary Clinton at Trump's inauguration day
Former Democratic presidential candidate Mrs Hillary Clinton turned up at her opponent Mr Donald Trump's big day, after tweeting that she was there "to honour our democracy and its enduring values".
The wife of former United States president Bill Clinton said in her tweet on Friday (Jan 20) that she "will never stop believing in our country and its future".
Here is a look at Mrs Clinton at the inauguration of Mr Trump as the 45th President of the US at Capitol in Washington, DC.
