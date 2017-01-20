In Pictures: Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th US president

Mr Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at midday on Friday (1am Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time). In a ceremony below the gleaming dome of the Capitol in Washington presided by Chief Justice John Roberts, Mr Trump will take the oath of office with his hand on two Bibles - one used by Mr Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and the other one given to him by his mother two days before his ninth birthday.

The sun rises behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA on Jan 20, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
People gather on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2017, before the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.PHOTO: AFP
US president-elect Donald Trump departs Blair House ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington on Jan 20, 2017.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
The United States Capital building stands in the morning light on he morning of the inauguration on Jan 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP
A building security guard raises the American flag on the morning of the inauguration on Jan 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the seats on the West Front of the US Capitol several hours before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, on Jan 20, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
People gather to watch the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Jan 20, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
The Obamas greet the Trumps outside the White House's North Portico on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LIVESTREAM
Chairs set up on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan 20, 2017PHOTO: AFP
