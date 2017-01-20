In Pictures: Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th US president
Mr Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at midday on Friday (1am Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time). In a ceremony below the gleaming dome of the Capitol in Washington presided by Chief Justice John Roberts, Mr Trump will take the oath of office with his hand on two Bibles - one used by Mr Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and the other one given to him by his mother two days before his ninth birthday.
