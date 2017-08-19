In Brief: Trump will resign, says author of his memoir

Trump will resign, says author of his memoir

WASHINGTON • The ghostwriter who penned United States President Donald Trump's 1987 memoir The Art Of The Deal thinks he will step down before his term ends.

Mr Tony Schwartz tweeted that "Trump is going to resign" before investigators probing alleged ties between his campaign team and Russia "leave him no choice".

AGENCE FRANCE -PRESSE

Economic adviser not quitting: White House

WASHINGTON • The White House took the unusual step of saying National Economic Council director Gary Cohn would not resign, trying to limit the fallout from President Donald Trump's comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his assertion that "very fine people" were protesting alongside neo-Nazis. Mr Cohn, who funded the Cohn Jewish Student Centre at Kent State University, was mortified by the comments, sources said.

WASHINGTON POST

Fund-raisers cancelled at Trump's Florida club

MIAMI • Three fund-raising giants have pulled events from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, over his comments on Charlottesville. These are the American Cancer Society, the Cleveland Clinic and The American Friends of Magen David Adom, which raises money for Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross.

WASHINGTON POST