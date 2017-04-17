'I love you Mommy': US mum shares heartbreaking story of cancer-stricken son's last days

MARYLAND - A grieving mother from Leonardtown has taken to Facebook to share her pain of losing her child to cancer.

Ms Ruth Scully, whose four-year-old son Nolan died in February of rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, recently posted a heartbreaking photo that showed him curled up on a rug in the toilet as she was showering.

She explained that the photo was taken before Nolan left for the hospital to start chemotherapy, and he had been afraid to leave her side.

An accompanying photo, taken on the two-month anniversary of Nolan's death, was of the empty green rug.

"My son was terrified to leave my side, even as I showered," she wrote.

"Now I'm the one terrified to shower. With nothing but an empty shower rug now where once a beautiful perfect little boy laid waiting for his Mommy."

The poignant post on April 4 has since been shared over 630,000 times, with over 150,000 comments expressing their support for Ms Scully.

Nolan was diagnosed of the cancer in November 2015. His family initially believed he was suffering from a stuffy nose.

Despite being in treatment for over a year and having a tumour completely removed, the cancer still found its way into his lungs.

Speaking to CNN, Ms Scully said it took her two months before she was ready to write the post.

"Anybody with kids has seen their children laying on the floor before. I think that's why the picture grabbed so many people, it's real," she added.

Ms Scully shared that her son remained optimistic even after learning that his condition was terminal, telling her that he wanted people to be happy at his funeral.

In his final hours, she said Nolan fell into a deep sleep after his right lung collapsed and his oxygen dropped.

After running and jumping into bed to put her hand on the side of his face, a miracle happened, she added.

"My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said 'I Love You Mommy'."

He died as she sang the song You Are My Sunshine in his ear.