I love the White House, says Trump after report that he called it 'a real dump'

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) - US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug 2) night to dispute a much-repeated report that he prefers staying at his own properties around the country because the White House is "a real dump".

"I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen," Mr Trump tweeted, blaming the misunderstanding on "Fake News"

"TOTALLY UNTRUE," the president said.

A story that debuted on Tuesday on Golf.com (that is also appearing in Sports Illustrated) about the president's love of the links reported that he told some of his golf buddies of his preference.

Explaining his frequent visit to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Mr Trump reportedly told several club members: "That White House is a real dump."

The publication noted that a Trump spokesman denied Mr Trump had made the statement.

Whatever the case, Mr Trump is scheduled to go to Bedminster on Friday for a two-week summer stay.

This is not the first time Mr Trump's comments about government-owned accommodations have raised eyebrows.

Just before taking office in January, Mr Trump told a journalist that Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, would be likable "for about 30 minutes".

After returning to the White House after his first and only trip there in June, Mr Trump responded to a shouted question from a reporter who wanted to know what he thought.

As he walked from Marine One to the White House, Mr Trump offered these words: "incredible," "beautiful" and "really nice".