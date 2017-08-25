Hurricane Harvey strengthens, threatens US with most powerful storm in 12 years

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Hurricane Harvey intensified early on Friday (Aug 25), spinning into potentially the biggest hurricane to hit the US mainland in more than a decade, with life-threatening floods expected along the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Harvey grew into a category 2 storm with winds of 169 kph as it moved northwest about355km off Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Centre said in an advisory.

It is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Up to 97cm of rain is expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 201 kph, and sea levels may surge as high as 3.7m. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.

"Life-threatening and devastating flooding expected near the coast due to heavy rainfall and storm surge," the hurricane centre said.

The storm's approach has triggered evacuations and cancelled the first day of school in communities along the south Texas coast, which is home to 5.8 million people from Corpus Christi to Galveston.

Energy companies shut coastal refineries, pulled workers from offshore oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and halted onshore drilling in south Texas on Thursday. By midday, just under 10 per cent of offshore US Gulf of Mexico crude output capacity and nearly 15 per cent of natural gas production had been halted, government data showed.

Louisiana and Texas declared states of disaster, authorising the use of state resources to prepare for the storm. President Donald Trump has been briefed and stands ready to provide resources if needed, the White House said on Thursday.

Harvey is forecast to come ashore as a Category 3 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Centre said, the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale. That would make it the first major hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Wilma struck Florida in 2005.

The NHC expects Harvey to move slowly over Texas and linger over the state for days. Houston, the nation's fourth most populous city, warned residents of flooding over several days.