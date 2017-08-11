Holiday in Trump's childhood home

NEW YORK • Those looking to savour United States presidential history first-hand are being invited to rent Mr Donald Trump's childhood home at US$725 (S$990) a night on Airbnb.

The US$2 million, mock Tudor-style family home in Queens, where the New York tycoon-turned-Republican commander-in-chief lived for the first four years of his life, sleeps up to 20 people in five bedrooms. It comes complete with a giant presidential cut-out in the living room.

"We decided to put it on Airbnb to share the house with the world," said Mr Michael Davis, the real-estate developer who bought the two-storey house embellished with red brick for US$1.39 million last year and sold it for US$2.14 million in March - a 54 per cent profit - and now leases it back at US$4,000 a month.

The listing says it is verified and calls the house "the perfect accommodation for a New York vacation".

"There's been a lot of activity," Mr Davis said, with the first guests arriving this weekend. Several other dates have been blocked off this month. The listing claims little has changed since the Trumps' time, boasting an original kitchen and "opulent furnishings".

Built by the President's father Fred in 1940 in the upmarket enclave of Jamaica Estates, the house accommodated Mr Donald Trump until the family moved into a colonnaded mansion in 1951.

Listing pictures show photos of the President and quotations sprinkled around the property. Mr Trump's best-selling business tome The Art Of The Deal is in the house library - the only book there.

It remains unclear what Mr Trump will make of the venture. "I think he likes a good deal," said Mr Davis. "His brand creates value and we were the beneficiaries of that."

Asked about the house when he appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show during the election campaign, Mr Trump said it was "sad" that the building was on sale and that he wanted to buy it.

The Airbnb listing authors say they have no relationship with the White House, Mr Trump or his Manhattan-based Trump Organisation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE