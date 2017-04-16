HK star boycotts airline

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen will not be flying with United Airlines any time soon.

The 53-year-old Rogue One actor declared on social media that he is boycotting the airline after his nine-year-old son asked him about what happened to Dr David Dao, the Vietnamese-American physician who was dragged off the plane.

"How do you teach your children?" he asked, about such "uncivilised" behaviour with law enforcers "publicly and proudly assaulting a 69-year-old man, treating him like trash".

"No one should be treated this way," he wrote on Facebook.

Asians from China to Vietnam have reacted with anger over the treatment of Dr Dao, with calls to boycott the airline.