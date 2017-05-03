Hillary Clinton says FBI chief and Russia 'scared off' voters, cost her election

NEW YORK (AFP) - Hillary Clinton on Tuesday (May 2) laid the blame for her defeat in last year's White House race squarely at the feet of FBI director James Comey and Russia, saying their interference had "scared off" voters.

The Democrat, speaking at a women's forum in New York, said she took "absolute personal responsibility" for a series of campaign blunders that contributed to her loss against Donald Trump.

But she pointed a finger at Russian hacking and interference and, most notably, at the FBI director who revealed just before the Nov 8 election he was re-opening a probe into Clinton's use of a personal e-mail server while secretary of state.

"I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on Oct 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off," Clinton said.

"If the election had been on Oct 27, I'd be your president."

In January, the US intelligence community announced it had concluded Russia interfered in the election, and that President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to undermine the US democratic process and harm Clinton's electability in order to help Trump win.

Clinton described Putin as someone who was "not a member of my fan club."

"He certainly interfered in our election, and it was clear he hurt me and helped my opponent," she said.

Clinton pointed to the release of an old video tape on Oct 7 on which Trump is heard crudely discussing groping women, and how "within an hour or two" of the tapes release, the Russian theft of Clinton staffers' e-mails were made public on WikiLeaks.

"What a coincidence. You just can't make this stuff up," she said.

Clinton's remarks - which echoed CIA comments branding WikiLeaks a "hostile intelligence service" abetted by the likes of Russia - were the most extensive and direct about her loss since the shock result last year.

"The reason why I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days," she said.

As a former first lady, US senator and secretary of state, the 69-year-old Clinton said she has spent decades "learning about what it would take to move our country forward."

"I'm now back to being an active citizen and part of the resistance," she said, referring to the informal movement opposed to the Republican president.