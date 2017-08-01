Scaramucci's 10 most unforgettable quotes in the 10 days he was in the White House

Wall Street Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci moved into the White House communications office less than two weeks ago and wasted no time in making an impression, declaring his "love" for the president multiple times, vowing to go after officials who leak information to the press, and famously forcing out US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Just 10 days in, Scaramucci has just lost his job. We look back at his 10 most unforgettable lines:

1. "I love the guy, and I wish him well, and I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money." - Scaramucci on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who resigned after Scaramucci was appointed communications director.

2. "I've seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I've seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He's standing in the key and he's hitting foul shots and swishing them, OK? He sinks 3-foot putts." - Scaramucci praising the president for his athletic abilities during his first meeting with journalists.

3. "Sarah, if you're watching, I loved the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday. So I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.'" - Addressing press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on CNN's State of the Union programme, in what some saw as a dig at her appearance. Scaramucci later tweeted to say he was referring to his own hair and makeup, and that he needs "all the help I can get!".

4. "We have had odds, we have had differences. When I said we were brothers from the podium, it's because we are rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel.".'" - Scaramucci describing his relationship with Priebus. In the bible, Cain murdered Abel.

5. "You know what this nation is? It's a disruptive start-up. It was a group of rich guys that got together and said 'you know what? We're going to break away from the other countries and start our own country.'" - Scaramucci describing the US in corporate terms on BBC's Newsnight programme.

6. "I can tell you two fish that don't stink. That's me and the president." - Scaramucci discussing the leaking that goes on in the White House.

7. "One of the things I can't stand about this town is the back-stabbing. Where I grew up we're front-stabbers." - Scaramucci describing the political scene in Washington to BBC's Newsnight.

8. "Reince is a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac." - Scaramucci pointing the finger at Priebus for supposedly leaking information to the press.

9. "I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c**k." - Scaramucci, not hiding his disdain for Mr Trump's chief strategist.

10. "What I want to do is I want to f***ing kill all the leakers and I want to get the President's agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people." - Scaramucci, in the infamous The New Yorker interview, talking about hunting down leakers in the White House.