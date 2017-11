American Kate McClure has raised over US$290,000 (S$390,00) on GoFundMe to help Mr Johnny Bobbitt Jr, a homeless man who spent his last US$20 to buy her petrol. She said of her drive to Philadelphia last month: "He saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors." Mr Bobbitt then walked to a petrol station and returned with a can of petrol, which he paid with the only money he had.