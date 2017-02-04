Fresh sanctions amid Twitter war over missile test

WASHINGTON • The United States and Iran have traded threats in an escalating Twitter war as both countries sought new footing in a power struggle that could jeopardise the landmark international nuclear accord that US President Donald Trump has called "the worst deal ever negotiated".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted yesterday that the Islamic republic was unmoved by US threats following its missile test launch and that Teheran would never initiate war.

"Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. Will never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defence," he wrote.

Mr Trump tweeted early yesterday that "Iran is playing with fire" and "they don't appreciate how kind President Obama was to them. Not me!"

When asked whether his administration's tough new posture could mean a military strike, Mr Trump answered: "Nothing's off the table." Fellow Republicans in Congress said they would back him with new sanctions.

UNFAZED BY U.S. THREATS Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. Will never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defence. IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF

That followed a White House broadside on Wednesday, in which National Security Adviser Michael Flynn warned that Iran is "on notice" over the test launch. He also cited Iran's support of rebels seeking to overthrow a US-backed government in Yemen.

Iran said on Thursday that it would not yield to "useless" US threats from "an inexperienced person" over its missile programme. "This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran," Mr Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, was quoted by Reuters as saying. "Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself."

Speaking to reporters, Mr Velayati brushed off what he called Mr Trump's "baseless ranting", and pledged that missile tests would continue as Iran sees fit.

The exchange surrounding the missile test has been the most substantive between the two countries since Mr Trump took office two weeks ago, and suggests that each nation is willing to escalate tension at the outset. The posturing on the US side appears to be mostly an attempt to seize the upper hand in what Trump officials have said will be a far tougher, less forgiving relationship with Teheran. Mr Flynn directly blamed former president Barack Obama's administration for emboldening Iranian aggression and regional ambitions, and Mr Trump has ridiculed his predecessor for seeking more cordial, if wary, relations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused Mr Trump of discrimination and recklessness. "It will take him a long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns what is happening in the world," Mr Rouhani said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Mr Rouhani, considered a cautious political reformer, presided over the partial warming of the three- decade freeze in US-Iranian relations under Mr Obama.

Mr Rouhani said that Mr Trump, in temporarily halting travel to the US from Iran and six other Muslim-majority nations, is "trampling on all international principles and commitments".

THE WASHINGTON POST, REUTERS