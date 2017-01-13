Giuliani picked for cyber security adviser

NEW YORK • President-elect Donald Trump yesterday tapped former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to advise his incoming administration on cyber security, following an outcry over Russian hackers' apparent attempt to meddle in the US election.

The New York billionaire and incoming Republican president said cyber intrusion was a "major threat" to national security" that needed immediate attention and input from private-sector leaders to "help the government plan to make us more secure".

Mr Trump said he had asked Mr Giuliani, 72, to initiate this process "because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement" and his experience in providing security solutions in the private sector.

Mr Giuliani runs an international security consulting firm.

But the announcement stopped short of giving Mr Giuliani a formal title, leaving unclear the remit of the former US attorney, who forged a tough reputation in the 1980s for indicting members of the New York mafia.

