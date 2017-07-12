Getting NY's subway back on track

The widely dreaded first day of intensive track repairs at New York's Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, the busiest terminal in North America, turned out to be far less hellish than forecast, but New York City's hardened commuters were reluctant on Monday to admit relief too soon. The three railroads that use the station - the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak - have all cut back their schedules, cancelling some trains and rerouting others, to accommodate emergency work on the station's tracks. Extra buses and ferries were brought in to help carry commuters stranded by shortened or cancelled train services. The eight weeks of repairs, likely to cost more than US$30 million (S$41.5 million), follow several recent derailments and other problems at the station.