Getting NY's subway back on track

The widely dreaded first day of intensive track repairs at New York's Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, the busiest terminal in North America, turned out to be far less hellish than forecast, but New York City's hardened commuters were reluctant on
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
Jul 12, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

The widely dreaded first day of intensive track repairs at New York's Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, the busiest terminal in North America, turned out to be far less hellish than forecast, but New York City's hardened commuters were reluctant on Monday to admit relief too soon. The three railroads that use the station - the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak - have all cut back their schedules, cancelling some trains and rerouting others, to accommodate emergency work on the station's tracks. Extra buses and ferries were brought in to help carry commuters stranded by shortened or cancelled train services. The eight weeks of repairs, likely to cost more than US$30 million (S$41.5 million), follow several recent derailments and other problems at the station.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2017, with the headline 'Getting NY's subway back on track'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice