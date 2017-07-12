Full text of Donald Trump Jr's e-mails about meeting a 'Russian government attorney'

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - Donald Trump Jr posted his full exchange with a publicist for a Russian pop musician to Twitter on Tuesday (July 11), and the e-mails confirm previous reports that Trump Jr was offered compromising information about Hillary Clinton specifically from the Russian government.

The e-mails also say flatly that the Kremlin was working to help elect his father - claims which Trump Jr, his father and the White House would deny for months afterward.

Some have suggested that they represent a smoking gun when it comes to collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

The White House denies there was any collusion.

The e-mails Trump Jr tweeted are images.

They have been typed out put in chronological order below:

EMAIL NO. 1

On Jun 3, 2016, at 10.36 am, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Good morning

Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.

The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.

This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin.

What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?

I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.

Best

Rob Goldstone

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 2

On Jun 3, 2016, at 10.53, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?

Best,

Don

Sent from my iPhone

EMAIL NO. 3

-----Original message-----

From: Rob Goldstone

Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 12.40pm

To: Donald Trump Jr

Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential

Hi Don

Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this

Hillary info - you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try

to schedule a time and day Best to you and family Rob Goldstone

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 4

On Jun 6, 2016, at 15:03, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob could we speak now?

d

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions The Trump

Organization

725 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY | 10022

| trump.com

EMAIL NO. 5

-----Original message-----

From: Rob Goldstone

Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 3:37 PM

To: Donald Trump Jr.

Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential

Let me track him down in Moscow

What number he could call?

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 6

On Jun 6, 2016, at 15:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

My cell thanks

d

Donald J Trump Jr

Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions The Trump

Organization

725 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY | 10022

| trump.com

EMAIL NO. 7

On Jun 6, 2016, at 3:43 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Ok he's on stage in Moscow but should be off within 20 Minutes so I

am sure can call Rob

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 8

On June 6, 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob thanks for the help.

D

Sent from an iPhone

EMAIL NO. 9

On Jun 7, 2016, at 4:20 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Don

Hope all is well

Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday.

I believe you are aware of the meeting - and so wondered if 3pm or later on Thursday works for you?

I assume it would be at your office.

Best

Rob Goldstone

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 10

On Jun 7, 2016, at 5:16 PM, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

How about 3 at our offices? Thanks rob appreciate you helping set it up.

D

Sent from my iPhone.

EMAIL NO. 11

On Jun 7, 2016, at 5:19 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Perfect…I won't sit in on the meeting, but will bring them at 3pm and introduce you etc.

I will send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later today.

best

Rob

EMAIL NO. 12

On Jun 7, 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law and me. 725 Fifth Ave 25th floor.

Sent from my iPhone

EMAIL NO. 13

---Original Message---

From: Rob Goldstone

Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 10:34 AM

To: Donald Trump Jr.

Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential

Good morning

Would it be possible to move tomorrow meeting to 4pm as the Russian attorney is in court until 3 i was just informed.

Best,

Rob

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 14

On June 8, 2016, at 11:15, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Yes Rob I could do that unless they wanted to do 3 today instead… just let me know and ill lock it in either way.

d

Donald J Trump Jr

Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions The Trump Organization

725 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY | 10022

| Trump.com

EMAIL NO. 15

---Original Message---

From: Rob Goldstone

Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 11:18 AM

To: Donald Trump Jr

Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential

They can't do today as she hasn't landed yet from Moscow 4pm is great tomorrow.

Best

Rob

This iphone speaks many languages

EMAIL NO. 16

From: Donald Trump Jr.

Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 12:03 p.m

To: Jared Kushner; Paul Manafort

Subject: FW: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential

Meeting got moved to 4 tomorrow at my offices.

Best,

Don

Donald J Trump Jr

Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions The Trump Organization

725 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY | 10022

| Trump.com