FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

Published
Jul 15, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

52-WEEK

LAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

SALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

78

62

Accordia Golf Tr

72.5

+0.5

601

9.1

83.5

69

Ascendas-hTrust

82.5

unch

453

6.6

124.5

95

Ascendas-iTrust

115.5

unch

267

3.9

60

37

Asian Pay TV Tr

56

unch

4968

11.6

160.5

49

Best World

134.5

-2

3091

2.2

93

75

Boustead

92.5 cd

+2.5

305

2.2

230

187

CWT

220

+1

1598

1.4

94.5

79

Cache Log Trust

93.5

unch

2564

8.3

50.5

30.5

Centurion

50.5

+0.5

563

4

174

130

China Aviation

174

+6.5

6028

2.6

77

61.5

Chip Eng Seng

73

+0.5

1540

5.5

90

57

Cogent

75

+0.5

246

-

36

24

Cosco

31.5

+1

7730

-

48

38

Courts Asia

43.5 cd

+0.5

40

3

119

82

Croesus RTrust

118.5

unch

1175

6

38

30.5

Del Monte Pac

30.5

unch

503

-

40

23.6

Duty Free Intl

32 cd

+0.5

1206

3.9

61.5

52.5

ESR-REIT

59 cd

-1

1462

7.1

44

21

Ezion

25

+0.5

18232

-

139

125

First Reit

134

+1

412

6.3

145

123.5

Frasers Com Tr

141.5

unch

842

6.9

108

89

Frasers L&I Tr

105.5

unch

3089

-

83

69

GL

73

unch

62

3

35.5

9

Geo Energy Res

24.5

+0.5

5205

4.1

75

45

Halcyon Agri

57

unch

13

-

63

45

Hyflux

53.5

-0.5

303

0.8

77

71

IREIT Global

77

+0.5

880

8.2

59.5

44

Indofood Agri

47.5

unch

411

-

106.5

51

Japfa

66

+0.5

5982

1.5

102

55.5

K1 Ventures

64

+0.5

92

46.9

133

115

Keppel DC Reit

132

+2.5

3189

4.7

23

8.6

KrisEnergy

13.4

+0.5

10515

-

65

44.5

Lian Beng

61.5

unch

1102

4.9

46

35

Lippo Malls Tr

44.5

-0.5

3920

7.7

99.5

79.5

ManulifeReit USD

92.5

+0.5

1662

3.8

121.5

89

Metro

120 cd

+0.5

1459

4.2

26

20.5

Midas

22.5

unch

1152

-

8

1.6

Nam Cheong

2.1

+0.1

2820

-

78.5

35.5

NeraTel

37

+0.5

70

44.6

280

28.5

Noble

67

+1

24224

-

74

40.5

PEC

60

-0.5

5

3.3

40.5

28.5

POSH

29

unch

64

-

25

9.3

Pacific Radiance

10.7

+0.2

60

-

78

63.5

Q&M Dental

65

-1

579

1.7

158.5

109.5

QAF Ltd

127.5

+2

243

3.9

106

71

RHT HealthTrust

90

unch

245

8.6

110

81.5

Riverstone

105

unch

120

2

14.4

6.5

Rowsley

7.3

+0.7

64266

-

52

34

Sabana Reit

45.5

unch

1115

9.2

115.5

89.5

Sheng Siong

98.5

+0.5

1606

3.8

58.2

19.1

Sino Grandness

24

+0.5

567

-

74

63

SoilbuildBizReit

74 cd

unch

2423

8.2

88.5

32.5

Sunpower

67.5

-

-

0.2

17.4

10.6

Swiber

10.9

susp

-

-

39

17

Triyards

17

-1.1

517

-

127

58.5

UMS

106

unch

1147

4.7

29

13

Vard

24

-

-

-

44

32.5

Vibrant Group

39

+1

1708

3.8

18.8

12.7

Ying Li Intl

13.7

unch

1043

-

67

51

Yoma Strategic

57.5 cd

-0.5

4099

0.4

24

19.3

Yongnam

22

unch

1050

-

144

89

Zhongmin Baihui

103

-

-

4.9

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2017, with the headline 'FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
