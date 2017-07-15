FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK
LAST
'VOL
GROSS
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
SALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
78
62
Accordia Golf Tr
72.5
+0.5
601
9.1
83.5
69
Ascendas-hTrust
82.5
unch
453
6.6
124.5
95
Ascendas-iTrust
115.5
unch
267
3.9
60
37
Asian Pay TV Tr
56
unch
4968
11.6
160.5
49
Best World
134.5
-2
3091
2.2
93
75
Boustead
92.5 cd
+2.5
305
2.2
230
187
CWT
220
+1
1598
1.4
94.5
79
Cache Log Trust
93.5
unch
2564
8.3
50.5
30.5
Centurion
50.5
+0.5
563
4
174
130
China Aviation
174
+6.5
6028
2.6
77
61.5
Chip Eng Seng
73
+0.5
1540
5.5
90
57
Cogent
75
+0.5
246
-
36
24
Cosco
31.5
+1
7730
-
48
38
Courts Asia
43.5 cd
+0.5
40
3
119
82
Croesus RTrust
118.5
unch
1175
6
38
30.5
Del Monte Pac
30.5
unch
503
-
40
23.6
Duty Free Intl
32 cd
+0.5
1206
3.9
61.5
52.5
ESR-REIT
59 cd
-1
1462
7.1
44
21
Ezion
25
+0.5
18232
-
139
125
First Reit
134
+1
412
6.3
145
123.5
Frasers Com Tr
141.5
unch
842
6.9
108
89
Frasers L&I Tr
105.5
unch
3089
-
83
69
GL
73
unch
62
3
35.5
9
Geo Energy Res
24.5
+0.5
5205
4.1
75
45
Halcyon Agri
57
unch
13
-
63
45
Hyflux
53.5
-0.5
303
0.8
77
71
IREIT Global
77
+0.5
880
8.2
59.5
44
Indofood Agri
47.5
unch
411
-
106.5
51
Japfa
66
+0.5
5982
1.5
102
55.5
K1 Ventures
64
+0.5
92
46.9
133
115
Keppel DC Reit
132
+2.5
3189
4.7
23
8.6
KrisEnergy
13.4
+0.5
10515
-
65
44.5
Lian Beng
61.5
unch
1102
4.9
46
35
Lippo Malls Tr
44.5
-0.5
3920
7.7
99.5
79.5
ManulifeReit USD
92.5
+0.5
1662
3.8
121.5
89
Metro
120 cd
+0.5
1459
4.2
26
20.5
Midas
22.5
unch
1152
-
8
1.6
Nam Cheong
2.1
+0.1
2820
-
78.5
35.5
NeraTel
37
+0.5
70
44.6
280
28.5
Noble
67
+1
24224
-
74
40.5
PEC
60
-0.5
5
3.3
40.5
28.5
POSH
29
unch
64
-
25
9.3
Pacific Radiance
10.7
+0.2
60
-
78
63.5
Q&M Dental
65
-1
579
1.7
158.5
109.5
QAF Ltd
127.5
+2
243
3.9
106
71
RHT HealthTrust
90
unch
245
8.6
110
81.5
Riverstone
105
unch
120
2
14.4
6.5
Rowsley
7.3
+0.7
64266
-
52
34
Sabana Reit
45.5
unch
1115
9.2
115.5
89.5
Sheng Siong
98.5
+0.5
1606
3.8
58.2
19.1
Sino Grandness
24
+0.5
567
-
74
63
SoilbuildBizReit
74 cd
unch
2423
8.2
88.5
32.5
Sunpower
67.5
-
-
0.2
17.4
10.6
Swiber
10.9
susp
-
-
39
17
Triyards
17
-1.1
517
-
127
58.5
UMS
106
unch
1147
4.7
29
13
Vard
24
-
-
-
44
32.5
Vibrant Group
39
+1
1708
3.8
18.8
12.7
Ying Li Intl
13.7
unch
1043
-
67
51
Yoma Strategic
57.5 cd
-0.5
4099
0.4
24
19.3
Yongnam
22
unch
1050
-
144
89
Zhongmin Baihui
103
-
-
4.9