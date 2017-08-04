Four charged as US ramps up investigations of classified leaks

Jeff Sessions speaks at a briefing on leaks of classified material threatening national security.
Jeff Sessions speaks at a briefing on leaks of classified material threatening national security.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said on Friday (Aug 4) the Justice Department had tripled the number of investigations into unauthorised leaks of classified information and that four people had already been charged.

"We are taking a stand," Sessions told reporters as he announced the administration's efforts to battle what he called "the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country."

"This culture of leaking must stop," he said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice