Former US president George H.W. Bush hospitalised days after wife's death: Spokesman

Former Presidents George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, on April 21, 2018.
Former US President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, US, on Feb 5, 2017.
Former US President George H.W. Bush exits the funeral of his wife First Lady Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law former First Lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on April
Former US President George H. W. Bush looking at the casket of his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, US, April 20, 2018.
Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush during a presidential vacation in Kennebunkport, Maine, US, in this undated photo.
US President George W. Bush (right) waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush upon their arrival Fort Hood, Texas, on April 8, 2007.
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 min ago

AUSTIN, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Former US President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital on Sunday (April 22) after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said on Monday.

Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital a day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush, spokesman Jim McGrath said.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," Mr McGrath said in a statement.

Mr Bush, the country's oldest living ex-president, served a single term in the Oval Office from 1989 through 1993.

He is the father of former Republican President George W. Bush, who served two terms from 2001 through 2009, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

Former US first lady Barbara Bush, the only American woman to see her husband and son both sworn in as president, died last Tuesday at the age of 92.

Barbara Bush's longtime friend, Mrs Susan Baker, the wife of former Secretary of State James Baker, described her in a eulogy at her funeral on Saturday as a "tough but loving enforcer"whose 73-year marriage to her husband was a real-life fairy tale.

 
