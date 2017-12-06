Former Trump adviser Bannon returns to the air as host of satellite radio show

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - Mr Stephen Bannon, who was President Donald Trump's chief strategist, has garnered national attention after leaving the White House as he tries to influence political races, and is sometimes given equal billing with Mr Trump in some news accounts about their different stands.

This week, Mr Bannon will have another platform to criticise the Republican establishment and to portray himself as defender of the movement that elected Mr Trump.

Mr Bannon is set to return to the Sirius XM radio show he had hosted before joining Mr Trump's campaign, an outlet that reaches 32 million people.

The daily programme provides an additional venue for the leader of the website Breitbart to toss political grenades at people like Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, the majority leader, as the 2018 mid-term election cycle begins.

Mr Bannon said in a statement that he had always planned to return to radio after he left the White House in August.

Breitbart has a dedicated channel on Sirius. Officials said a new Los Angeles-based show will be co-hosted by two Breitbart editors, Ms Rebecca Mansour and Mr Joel Pollak.

Another former Trump White House staff member, Mr Sebastian Gorka, and Ms Sonnie Johnson, a Tea Party activist, are expected to be part of new programmes.