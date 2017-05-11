Former FBI director James Comey says he won't dwell on sacking, will 'be fine'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former FBI director James Comey said in a farewell letter to colleagues that he will "be fine," and won't dwell on how he was fired by President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday (May 10).

Comey was abruptly dismissed on Tuesday by the Republican president, who said the issue was Comey's inability to lead. But Trump floored many since it was Comey himself leading the investigation of Trump's campaign and Russia.

"I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply," Comey said in a letter to agents and colleagues.

"In times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America," Comey added.

Trump's stunning sacking of Comey sparked a political firestorm in Washington and plunged his young presidency into turmoil.

Furious Democrats suggested the FBI's work will now be hopelessly tainted and demanded a special prosecutor akin to those appointed during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal or the run-up to Bill Clinton's impeachment.

The White House rejected the idea.

"We don't think it's necessary," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Full text of Comey's farewell letter to selected FBI staff

To all:

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey

Source: CNN