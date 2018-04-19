Former 911 operator in Houston sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency callers

HOUSTON (XINHUA) - A former 911 operator in Houston who hung up on people calling for emergency services was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation, local authorities said.

According to the authorities, Crenshanda Williams, 44, was found guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls.

The woman, who worked as a 911 operator at the Houston Emergency Centre for a year and a half till 2016, reportedly had a large number of "short calls" lasting less than 20 seconds.

Prosecutors attributed these short calls, including reports of violent robberies and speeding vehicles, to her hanging up.

Williams reportedly told investigators that she did not feel like talking to anyone at the time when she hung up on the callers.