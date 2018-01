A child hanging on to a sheep during the Mutton Bustin' event at the National Western Stock Show on Tuesday in Denver, Colorado. The popular event, in which children aged five to seven ride sheep across an arena trying to hold on for as long as they can, takes place at rodeos and fairs across the Untied States. Each rider is given a score based on how long they stay on the sheep, how far down the arena they make it, and how good of a grip they have on the wool.