Fired from reality show Apprentice, lecturer Omarosa Manigault may get White House job

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Ms Omarosa Manigault, best known for repeatedly being fired on the television show "The Apprentice," is being considered for a job in Mr Donald Trump's White House, a member of the president-elect's transition team said on Tuesday (Jan 3).

A lecturer on branding and marketing at Howard University and a former Mrs America pageant contestant, the 42-year-old was one of Mr Trump's more visible African-American supporters during his successful election bid.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native also worked at the White House during the Clinton administration, in Vice-President Al Gore's office.

Mr Trump won national attention by hosting the first 14 seasons of the NBC TV game show "The Apprentice," in which contestants vied to demonstrate their business skills and win a job running one of his companies.

Typically, Mr Trump would eliminate one hopeful each week with his trademark phrase, "You're fired."